Venezuela's Army To Defend Any Claim To Disputed Guayana Esequiba - Defense Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2023 | 10:20 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The armed forces of Venezuela guarantees the territorial integrity of the country and will continue to defend Caracas' claims to the Guayana Esequiba area, which has been disputed by neighboring Guyana for over 100 years, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said on Thursday.

"The armed forces reaffirm their commitment to guarantee the territorial integrity of Venezuela. We have historical and legal reasons and all the will of the state of Venezuela to keep defending our legitimate claim over Guayana Esequiba. Esequiba is ours!" the minister tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday, the Venezuelan government welcomed the decision of the International Court of Justice that found Guyana's claim against Caracas for border demarcation admissible for review as it could review allegedly fraudulent behavior by the United Kingdom in the region, which "forged maps for the 1899 arbitration" in the 19th century, according to the statement.

Venezuela and Guyana, which was a British colony and is now a part of the Commonwealth of Nations, have been disputing Guayana Esequiba ” the territory that has large oil reserves ” for over 100 years. In 1966, the sides signed the Geneva Agreement to resolve the conflict over the border between Venezuela and British Guiana (the previous name of Guyana), but Guyana filed a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice asking the court to legally approve the 1899 Arbitral Award, which provided the country absolute control over the territory.

However, Caracas has not ratified one of the interim protocols to the 1966 Geneva Agreement. Since 1983, Venezuela has been offering Guyana to engage in direct talks on the issue, by the latter insists on resolving the issue at the UN General Assembly, the UN Security Council, or the International Court of Justice.

