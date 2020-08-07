Venezuelan state airline Conviasa was allowed to carry out direct flights between Moscow and Caracas, the Russian aviation watchdog Rosaviatsiya said

There were no direct flights before.

At the moment, the flight travel between the countries is suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Venezuelan authorities have appointed Conviasa airline for passenger, cargo and mail flights to Russia ... Regularity an routes: two flights per week by route Maiquetia [Caracas airport] - Moscow - Maiquetia," the watchdog said.