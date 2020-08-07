UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela's Conviasa Airline Allowed To Carry Out Direct Moscow-Caracas Flights - Watchdog

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 05:03 PM

Venezuela's Conviasa Airline Allowed to Carry Out Direct Moscow-Caracas Flights - Watchdog

Venezuelan state airline Conviasa was allowed to carry out direct flights between Moscow and Caracas, the Russian aviation watchdog Rosaviatsiya said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Venezuelan state airline Conviasa was allowed to carry out direct flights between Moscow and Caracas, the Russian aviation watchdog Rosaviatsiya said.

There were no direct flights before.

At the moment, the flight travel between the countries is suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Venezuelan authorities have appointed Conviasa airline for passenger, cargo and mail flights to Russia ... Regularity an routes: two flights per week by route Maiquetia [Caracas airport] - Moscow - Maiquetia," the watchdog said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Maiquetia Caracas Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Huawei and 5G industrial Partners Launched The Fir ..

3 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 61,978 addition ..

15 minutes ago

IHC forms larger bench for hearing of Kulbhushan J ..

38 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar says he will eat grass but will incr ..

50 minutes ago

Kohat admin imposes section144 to maintain peace d ..

2 minutes ago

Locust presence recorded in Taluka Nagarparkar: NL ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.