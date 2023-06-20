HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Cooperation between Venezuela, Cuba and Russia has made it possible to resume regular Havana-Moscow flights, which will help develop tourism and trade, Frank Carlos Diaz Medina, head of the Cuban branch of Conviasa airline, told Sputnik after the first plane on the route landed in Havana.

"Talks between Russia, Cuba and Venezuela on the involvement of Venezuelan airline Conviasa are designed to encourage tourism between the three countries, but, above all, transportation of commercial and non-commercial cargoes, which is necessary for the development of the participating countries," Diaz said.

The first plane from Venezuela on the Caracas-Havana-Moscow route arrived in Cuba early on Monday morning.

The resumption of regular flights between Russia and Cuba was announced in May 2022 following meetings of the Russia-Cuba intergovernmental commission and a bilateral business forum. Regular Havana-Moscow flights were stopped two months before due to sanctions imposed against Russia by a number of European countries.