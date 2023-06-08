BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Venezuelan state-owned airline Conviasa announced that it will launch direct flights between the capitals of Cuba and Russia on June 16.

"The day of the launch of new flights between Havana, Cuba and Moscow, Russia is approaching - June 16," the airline said on Twitter.

According to the schedule on the website, the airline will operate two flights per month.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said Moscow would resume regular flights with Cuba from July 1.