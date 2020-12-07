MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The parliamentary election in Venezuela was held without violations and the new National Assembly will start carrying out its duties in January, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said.

"... there have not been any negative incidents during the [election] process," Padrino said at a press conference after the Sunday vote, adding "We want to thank and congratulate the people of Venezuela."

Padrino said that Venezuelans respected all coronavirus-related requirements during the Sunday election.

According to the defense minister, in line with Venezuela's constitution, the new National Assembly will start its work on January 5, 2021.

Over 100 political parties and associations participated in the Sunday parliamentary election in Venezuela.

The opposition bloc of Juan Guaido, a failed coup leader, has refused to take part in the vote. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said that he was ready to resign if the opposition wins the Sunday election.

In January 2019, Venezuela plunged into a political crisis when the then-head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust reelected President Maduro from power. The United States and most Western countries endorsed Guaido and slapped crippling sanctions on Venezuela. Russia, China, Turkey and several other nations have been supporting Maduro.