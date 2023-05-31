UrduPoint.com

Venezuela's Desire To Join BRICS Shows Growing Authority Of Association - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Venezuela's Desire to Join BRICS Shows Growing Authority of Association - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Russia appreciates Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's statements about the country's desire to join the BRICS alliance of the largest developing economies, it shows a growing authority of the association, Alexander Shchetinin, the director of the Latin America Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, has told Sputnik.

On Monday, Maduro said Caracas would like to become a member-state of BRICS. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, when asked about Venezuela's aspiration to join BRICS, that the desire of some countries to join association was a topic of discussion within the alliance.

"Maduro's statement reflects the growing authority that BRICS acquires in the current international environment with its view of what is happening, its assessments, its model of cooperation on an equal basis without sanctions and pressure," Shchetinin said.

He added that the BRICS countries were discussing the criteria and modalities for the expansion of the alliance.

"When the relevant agreements are reached, particular candidates, which would declare or have declared their desire to join BRICS, would be discussed. We understand that the Venezuelan president has underscored that he, too, is on the list of candidates. We highly appreciate it," Shchetinin said.

Related Topics

Russia Alliance Caracas Venezuela

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 UAE rejects mischaracterisation of US-UAE convers ..

UAE rejects mischaracterisation of US-UAE conversations regarding maritime secu ..

8 hours ago
 International energy organisations, officials off ..

International energy organisations, officials offer full support to UAE COP28 P ..

8 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed witnesses agreement signing to laun ..

Saif bin Zayed witnesses agreement signing to launch National Housing Platform & ..

9 hours ago
 Putin Promises to Discuss Russian Video Games' Pro ..

Putin Promises to Discuss Russian Video Games' Promotion in BRICS Markets

9 hours ago
 World 172 Seyboth Wild stuns Medvedev at French Op ..

World 172 Seyboth Wild stuns Medvedev at French Open as Djokovic fallout continu ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.