MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Russia appreciates Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's statements about the country's desire to join the BRICS alliance of the largest developing economies, it shows a growing authority of the association, Alexander Shchetinin, the director of the Latin America Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, has told Sputnik.

On Monday, Maduro said Caracas would like to become a member-state of BRICS. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, when asked about Venezuela's aspiration to join BRICS, that the desire of some countries to join association was a topic of discussion within the alliance.

"Maduro's statement reflects the growing authority that BRICS acquires in the current international environment with its view of what is happening, its assessments, its model of cooperation on an equal basis without sanctions and pressure," Shchetinin said.

He added that the BRICS countries were discussing the criteria and modalities for the expansion of the alliance.

"When the relevant agreements are reached, particular candidates, which would declare or have declared their desire to join BRICS, would be discussed. We understand that the Venezuelan president has underscored that he, too, is on the list of candidates. We highly appreciate it," Shchetinin said.