Venezuela's Desire To Join BRICS Topic Of Discussion - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Venezuela's Desire to Join BRICS Topic of Discussion - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The desire of some countries to join the BRICS is a topic of discussion within the bloc, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday when asked about Venezuela's aspiration to join BRICS.

On Monday, Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro said that Caracas would like to become part of the BRICS.

"Over the past year, more and more countries have shown a keen interest in this format (BRICS), more and more countries have declared their intention to focus on connecting to it. This topic is for discussion of members of this format, which will be done," Peskov told reporters.

