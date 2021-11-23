MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE) has completed the counting of votes in regional elections in 21 out of 23 states, and representatives of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) will become governors in 18 states.

"The head of the electoral power, Pedro Calzadilla, in the second report on regional and municipal elections in 2021, announced that 21 governor posts have been determined based on the results of processing 99.20% of the protocols and the participation of 42.

26% of voters," the CNE said on Twitter.

According to the tally, the alliance of the Great Patriotic Pole parties, which is led by PSUV, won 18 governorships, two more went to the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) and one to another opposition party.

The tally has also been completed for the elections of municipal leaders and mayors in 322 out of 355 municipalities. The Socialists won in 205 of them, 96 seats went to Democrats from the MUD and the Democratic Alliance and 21 to other parties.