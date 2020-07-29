UrduPoint.com
Venezuela's Foreign Minister Condemns New US Sanctions Against Country's Former Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 10:30 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza condemned the US authorities for imposing new sanctions against former officials of the Latin American country, calling it a manifestation of a policy of double standards.

"[US] State Secretary [Mike] Pompeo interferes with investigations into corruption in his own administration, but at the same time he acts as a supporter of the fight against corruption in other countries," Arreaza said on Twitter.

"Typical double standards of the ruling elite in the United States. They are pure fake," he said.

