BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza condemned the US authorities for imposing new sanctions against former officials of the Latin American country, calling it a manifestation of a policy of double standards.

"[US] State Secretary [Mike] Pompeo interferes with investigations into corruption in his own administration, but at the same time he acts as a supporter of the fight against corruption in other countries," Arreaza said on Twitter.

"Typical double standards of the ruling elite in the United States. They are pure fake," he said.