Venezuela's Foreign Minister Says Bogota Sends Troops To Protect Colombian Rebels

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 05:30 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) Venezuela's Foreign Ministry has accused Colombia of providing military support to rebels fleeing Venezuela.

"The FANB [National Bolivarian Armed Forces] confronts and expels Colombian irregular armed groups from Venezuela. They flee to Colombia. No one stops or confronts them there. Bogota sends military troops to the site. They do not chase or capture them. They mobilize troops to protect them," Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said on Twitter on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, Venezuela's defense ministry said several fighters from Colombian armed groups had been killed and multiple others had been taken into custody during an operation in Apure State, near the Venezuela-Colombia border, which was launched one week ago.

At least two Venezuelan servicemen have been killed and nine others were injured during the operation.

Venezuela's defense ministry has accused the Colombian government and the CIA of sponsoring armed groups operating in the border areas.

More Stories From World

