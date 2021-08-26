UrduPoint.com

Venezuela's Foreign Minister Thanks Peru For Readiness To Support Venezuelan Dialogue

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 09:40 AM

Venezuela's Foreign Minister Thanks Peru for Readiness to Support Venezuelan Dialogue

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia welcomed the statements by Peru's new foreign minister, Oscar Maurtua, on the readiness to facilitate the dialogue between Venezuela's authorities and opposition and to host these talks.

"We welcome the statements of Foreign Minister Maurtua, in which he expresses Peru's readiness to accompany the political dialogue between Venezuelans, this position opens a new stage of rapprochement between the fraternal countries," Plasencia wrote in his blog.

"We wish the ambassador and the counterpart success in their endeavors," he said.

