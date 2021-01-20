UrduPoint.com
Venezuela's Foreign Ministry Calls Trump's Latest Sanctions Desperate Aggression

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 08:30 AM

Venezuela's Foreign Ministry Calls Trump's Latest Sanctions Desperate Aggression

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Venezuela condemned the publication by the US Department of the Treasury of new sanctions lists shortly before the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden.

"The government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela condemns before the international community a new desperate aggression against the Venezuelan people by the outgoing government of Donald Trump," the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, the US Treasury Department published mixed lists related to sanctions on Russia, Yemen, Venezuela and the fight against terrorism. The latest round of Venezuela-related sanctions targeted a total of three individuals, 14 entities and six vessels for "their ties to a network attempting to evade United States sanctions on Venezuela's oil sector."

