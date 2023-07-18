(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Venezuela's government and opposition held a meeting in Brussels in the presence of European and Latin American leaders, the Argentine presidential office said.

The parties have gathered on the sidelines of the third EU-CELAC summit, which is taking place from July 17-18.

"(Argentine) President Alberto Fernandez participated (on Monday) in the political dialogue meeting on Venezuela together with his counterparts from France, Emmanuel Macron; from Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and from Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell Fontelles, which took place within the framework of the the third EU-CELAC summit in Brussels," the office said in a statement.

The leaders met with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and Venezuelan opposition delegate Gerardo Blyde, according to the statement.

"During the meeting, which lasted for more than two hours, they encouraged the parties to build a road map for the elections to be held in 2024. In addition, they stressed the importance of finding a political solution that guarantees the full validity of democracy and respect for human rights that will contribute to the recovery of economy and well-being of people, for which it is necessary to remove the economic sanctions that punish the Venezuelan people," the statement read.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition resumed negotiations for the first time in many years. On November 26, the sides reached a deal on addressing the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, including an agreement on the continuation of talks focused on elections to be held in 2024.