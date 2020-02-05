WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Venezuelan opposition figure Juan Guaido has attended US President Donald Trump's State of the Union Address to Congress as a special guest, the White House said in a press release.

"President Donald J.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump announce additional special guests for the State of the Union Address...Juan Guaido from Caracas, Venezuela: Juan Guaidó is the Interim President of Venezuela and leader of the democratically elected Venezuelan National Assembly," the release said on Tuesday night.