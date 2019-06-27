MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Juan Guaido, the Venezuelan National Assembly leader who has illegally proclaimed himself the country's interim president, has dismissed claims he was involved in the recent coup attempt aimed at deposing President Nicolas Maduro.

On Wednesday, Venezuelan Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said that last Sunday and Monday, opposition forces, supported by the United States, Colombia and Chile, allegedly planned to conduct an overthrow and kill Maduro and bring imprisoned retired Gen. Raul Baduel to power.

"This does not happen for the first time. Media have lost count of how many times we have faced similar accusations," Guaido said as quoted by America tv on Wednesday.

Guaido added that on Wednesday a group of gunmen allegedly tried to kidnap his supporters accompanying him as he was driving in his car.

The Nacional news outlet reported that the kidnapping attempt had failed.

The situation in Venezuela has been tense since January, when anti-government protests, fueled by Guaido's move to proclaim himself the country's interim president, erupted. Maduro has slammed Guaido, saying he acted at the orders of the United States, which sought to install him as the country's president and get hold of Venezuela's oil assets. In May, the Venezuelan authorities thwarted a coup attempt involving the military.