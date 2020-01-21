UrduPoint.com
Venezuela's Guaido To Meet British Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 07:38 PM

Venezuela's Guaido to meet British Prime Minister

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido is to meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Tuesday, Downing Street said

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido is to meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Tuesday, Downing Street said.

Guaido, recognised by the European Union as the head of Venezuela's opposition-run parliament, is in Europe to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Raab was due to hold a meeting with Guaido, with Johnson set to drop in on the talks.

"The UK has recognised him as the interim president," said a spokesman for Johnson's Downing Street office.

"Along with our international partners we believe he is the right person to lead Venezuela out of the current crisis in the absence of a legitimately-elected president."Guaido declared himself acting president last year.

Guaido launched his challenge to President Nicolas Maduro's authority a year ago, a move quickly recognised by the United States among more than 50 countries.

