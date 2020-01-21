UrduPoint.com
Venezuela's Guaido To Meet With Spanish Foreign Minister - Madrid

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 09:53 PM

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido will visit Spain for talks with Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya, the Spanish government spokeswoman said Tuesday, adding that the country's new cabinet saw Guaido as an interim president of Venezuela

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido will visit Spain for talks with Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya, the Spanish government spokeswoman said Tuesday, adding that the country's new cabinet saw Guaido as an interim president of Venezuela.

Guaido, 36, declared himself an interim president last year and was promptly backed by the United States and several EU nations.

Russia, China and other countries consider Nicolas Maduro as Venezuela's sole legitimate leader.

"Guaido is an interim president. The government continues to call for an election in Venezuela to implement democratic procedures and give the people a say," Maria Jesus Montero, who is also the finance minister, told reporters.

A source in the Foreign Ministry said that the top Spanish diplomat was ready to meet with Guaido when he homes to the country but no date of his visit had been agreed.

