MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The constitutional chamber of Venezuela's Supreme Tribunal of Justice (TSJ) has recognized a new composition of the National Assembly as legitimate and approved Venezuelan pro-government lawmaker Luis Parra as the parliament speaker, the TSJ said in a statement.

On January 5, the National Assembly elected Parra to replace opposition leader Juan Guaido as its speaker from 2020-2021. Guaido was unable to access the cordoned parliament building and therefore did not attend the vote. Meanwhile, opposition lawmakers gathered at a local newspaper office and voted to re-elect Guaido as the speaker. The International Contact Group on Venezuela, which includes the United Kingdom, Germany and several other states, also did not recognize the appointment of Parra.

"The TSJ constitutional chamber recognized as legally valid the leadership of the National Assembly, appointed on January 5, 2020 for the parliamentary term of 2020-2021, which includes lawmakers Luis Eduardo Parra Rivero as a speaker, Franklyn Duarte as a first vice speaker and Jose Gregorio Noriega as a second vice speaker," the court wrote on Facebook.

According to the court's decision, the creation of a parallel or virtual parliament is banned, and such decisions will have no legal force. Any official or private person who provides or rents out premises for such a body's activities will be recognized as a violator of the law.

Venezuela's political crisis began last January when Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust re-elected President Nicolas Maduro from power. A number of Western countries led by the US have recognized Guaido, while China, Russia, Turkey and a number of other states have firmly stood behind Maduro.