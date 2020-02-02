UrduPoint.com
Venezuela's Juan Guaido Meeting With Trump Uncertain As US President Golfing

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 10:10 AM

Venezuela's Juan Guaido Meeting With Trump Uncertain as US President Golfing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) Venezuelan opposition figure Juan Guaido appears to be snubbed by US President Donald Trump as both were within miles of each other in Miami on Saturday.

The self-proclaimed president of Venezuela held a rally in Miami Airport Convention Center at which he vowed to continue his struggle until "Venezuela sees freedom", according to the Miami Herald.

His visit was awash with speculation as to whether the 37-year-old politician would be received by Trump who was in his Palm Beach residence Mar-a-Lago.

Trump tweeted a picture of himself playing gold in the morning and made no mention of the Venezuelan opposition figure whom he was quick to proclaim the legitimate president of Venezuela just a year ago.

Guaido met with Miami mayor Francis Suarez, who gifted him with keys to the city, as well as Republican Senator Marco Rubio and Democratic Representative Deborah Wasserman Schultz among other officials.

Guaido declared himself interim president of Venezuela in January 2019 in spite of sitting President Nicolas Maduro. The United States and many Western nations threw their weight behind Guaido who nevertheless failed to galvanize the support of most Venezuelans. His campaign gradually ran out of steam after a failed coup-d'etat later that year.

