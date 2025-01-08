Venezuela's Maduro: 11 Years Of Clinging To Power
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 01:00 PM
Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) A recap of key events since Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro took office in 2013, clinging to power despite two successive reelections widely rejected as neither free nor fair:
On Friday, Maduro is set to be sworn in for a third six-year term despite multiple countries recognizing opposition rival Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as the legitimate president-elect following elections in July 2024.
- Economic decline -
Handpicked by socialist leader Hugo Chavez to succeed him on his death from cancer, Maduro wins an election in April 2013 with just over 50 percent of the vote.
At the beginning of the following year, protests to demand he step down leave 43 dead by May.
At about the same time, the international price of oil starts plummeting, opening a dark chapter of recession, hyperinflation and shortages of critical goods in the once-rich Caribbean nation.
By today, the UN says more than seven million Venezuelans -- nearly a quarter of the population -- have emigrated due to economic hardship and political repression.
In the first seven years of Maduro's rule, the economy contracts by 80 percent.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception for Newly Elected Board of Direc ..
Extension period for October, November contributions ends: GPSSA
Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Balakrishna
Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival
ADNOC L&S completes acquisition of 80% stake in Navig8 worth $1.04 billion
PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long official visit
ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to finance transformational growth
Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises 3 international championships in January
Wildfire in Los Angeles forces 30,000 to evacuate
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025
UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception for Newly Elected Board of Directors1 minute ago
-
30,000 flee as fierce wildfire rages in Los Angeles5 minutes ago
-
Venezuela's Maduro: 11 years of clinging to power5 minutes ago
-
Several cities in Saudi Arabia hit by unprecedented torrential rains, severe floods15 minutes ago
-
Tibet earthquake displaces thousands of people, kills at least 12615 minutes ago
-
Hundreds rally for South Korea's Yoon as new arrest bid beckons25 minutes ago
-
Deschamps to step down as France coach after 2026 World Cup: team source35 minutes ago
-
Wildfire sparks panicked evacuations in Los Angeles suburb35 minutes ago
-
Germans turn to balcony solar panels to save money45 minutes ago
-
Wildfire sparks panicked evacuations in Los Angeles suburb1 hour ago
-
China's express delivery posts fast growth1 hour ago
-
Top stars Poised for Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo on January 172 hours ago