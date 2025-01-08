(@FahadShabbir)

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) A recap of key events since Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro took office in 2013, clinging to power despite two successive reelections widely rejected as neither free nor fair:

On Friday, Maduro is set to be sworn in for a third six-year term despite multiple countries recognizing opposition rival Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as the legitimate president-elect following elections in July 2024.

- Economic decline -

Handpicked by socialist leader Hugo Chavez to succeed him on his death from cancer, Maduro wins an election in April 2013 with just over 50 percent of the vote.

At the beginning of the following year, protests to demand he step down leave 43 dead by May.

At about the same time, the international price of oil starts plummeting, opening a dark chapter of recession, hyperinflation and shortages of critical goods in the once-rich Caribbean nation.

By today, the UN says more than seven million Venezuelans -- nearly a quarter of the population -- have emigrated due to economic hardship and political repression.

In the first seven years of Maduro's rule, the economy contracts by 80 percent.