MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday blamed Colombia for helping stage several more murder attempts on him since a failed drone attack last year.

Several bomb-laden drones exploded close to Maduro at a military parade in the capital of Caracas in August 2018, injuring seven soldiers. The president escaped unscathed.

"After that we foiled several other attempts on my life. All of them were masterminded in Colombia with Washington's approval," Maduro told Russia's Rossiya-1 television channel.

He said the United States had long been using Venezuela's neighbor as a platform for military aggression against his country and criticized Bogota for resorting to criminal actions in an effort to depose him.