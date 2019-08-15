UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela's Maduro Accuses Ex-Colombian President Uribe Of Planning His Assassination

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 06:40 AM

Venezuela's Maduro Accuses Ex-Colombian President Uribe of Planning His Assassination

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that Colombia's former President Alvaro Uribe Velez had planned to hire mercenaries to assassinate him.

The failed assassination of Maduro took place in early August 2018 during a military parade in the Venezuelan capital. The president was left unharmed while seven security officers were injured in the incident. Back then, Venezuela's Foreign Ministry also mentioned former Venezuelan Prosecutor General Luisa Ortega Diaz, Colombia's former President, Juan Manuel Santos, and one of the Venezuelan opposition leaders, Julio Borges, among those behind the attempt to assassinate Maduro, alongside Uribe.

"I have learned about a plan coordinated by Alvaro Uribe Velez involving Colombian Ambassador to the United States Francisco Santo ... to send 32 mercenaries to Venezuela to try to kill me," Maduro said in a speech, aired live on his Twitter late on Wednesday.

Maduro has repeatedly claimed that the United States instructed Colombia to organize his assassination, something denied by both Bogota and Washington.

Related Topics

Injured Washington Twitter Santos Bogota United States Colombia Venezuela Turkish Lira August 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Council for Blockchain holds second m ..

7 hours ago

Sharjah Central Abattoir slaughters around 3,000 s ..

8 hours ago

RTA’s Al Merqab e-Hail, limo technology wins sma ..

9 hours ago

‘UAE Volunteers’ recruits complete 3,265,240 v ..

10 hours ago

40,000 people benefit from ERC&#039;s sacrificial ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s CPI drops 1.1% in July 2019: SCAD

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.