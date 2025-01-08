Venezuela's Maduro Announces Arrest Of Two Americans, Five Other 'mercenaries'
Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 11:00 AM
Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whose claim to re-election last July has been rejected by much of the world, on Tuesday announced the arrest of seven "mercenaries," including two Americans.
"Just today we have captured... seven foreign mercenaries, including two major US mercenaries," he said at a political event broadcast on state tv. "I am sure that in the next few hours they will confess."
The group also included two Colombians and three Ukrainians, the president said.
"They came to carry out terrorist actions against peace," he added.
Maduro, who first came to power in 2013, has over the years made frequent wild claims of US-led plots to depose him.
He is set to be sworn in Friday for a third six-year term that much of the international community considers illegitimate after tainted elections last July.
The opposition says its own tally of polling station results shows its candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia won the race hands down.
On Monday, the government in Caracas announced that another 125 people were being held for anti-government actions.
