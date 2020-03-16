BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday said that his country declared quarantine in seven states, including Caracas, to contain spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"Starting from 05:00 (09:00 GMT) on March 16, a quarantine is introduced in the states of La Guaira, Miranda, Cojedes, Zulia, Apure, Tachira and Caracas," Maduro said during his address to the nation.

The quarantine envisage that citizens will have to stop working and stay at home, while classes at schools and universities will be suspended.

Maduro added that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in his country rose from 10 to 17.