Venezuela's Maduro Announces Socialists' Victory In Parliamentary Elections

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 01:21 PM

Venezuela's Maduro Announces Socialists' Victory in Parliamentary Elections

Enezuelan President Nicolas Maduro congratulated the socialist Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole alliance on the victory in the parliamentary elections and announced a change in the work and economic recovery of the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro congratulated the socialist Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole alliance on the victory in the parliamentary elections and announced a change in the work and economic recovery of the country.

"We know how to win and lose, and today it is up to all of Venezuela to win with a new parliament... There is a change in cycle, a positive, virtuous change of work, recovery. We are going towards a recovery of the country, economy, overcoming the blockade," Maduro said at a conference, as streamed by the VTV channel.

According to the preliminary results published by the National Electoral Council, after 82 percent of the votes have been counted, the Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole is leading the elections with 67.

6 percent of the vote. Second place belongs to the opposition party, Democratic Alliance, with 17.95 percent of votes.

Elections to the National Assembly, Venezuela's unicameral parliament, took place on Sunday, with 107 political forces running for seats. The opposition bloc of Juan Guaido, a failed coup leader and former head of the National Assembly, has refused to participate in the vote, among over 20 other parties.

