Venezuela's Maduro Announces Start Of Talks With Opposition In Barbados
Tue 09th July 2019 | 06:00 AM
MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said the negotiations with the opposition had started on the eastern Caribbean island of Barbados.
"Today [Monday], on July 8, the process of dialogue with the Venezuelan opposition, with the participation of the Norwegian government, started on the island of Barbados.
A very encouraging start, I have corresponding messages from the head of our delegation on this day of negotiations," Maduro told the state television.