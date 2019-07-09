UrduPoint.com
Venezuela's Maduro Announces Start Of Talks With Opposition In Barbados

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 06:00 AM

Venezuela's Maduro Announces Start of Talks With Opposition in Barbados

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said the negotiations with the opposition had started on the eastern Caribbean island of Barbados.

"Today [Monday], on July 8, the process of dialogue with the Venezuelan opposition, with the participation of the Norwegian government, started on the island of Barbados.

A very encouraging start, I have corresponding messages from the head of our delegation on this day of negotiations," Maduro told the state television.

