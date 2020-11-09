(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has appointed Vice Foreign Minister Alexander Yanez as the new ambassador to Bolivia after the inauguration of new Bolivian President Luis Arce

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has appointed Vice Foreign Minister Alexander Yanez as the new ambassador to Bolivia after the inauguration of new Bolivian President Luis Arce.

Pro-socialist Luis Arce last month announced his intention to normalize relations with Venezuela after their rapid deterioration following the 2019 opposition coup.

"I sent Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza as the head of the Venezuelan presidential delegation, I sent him with a letter to give accreditation to current Vice Foreign Minister of Venezuela Alexander Yanez as the new Venezuelan ambassador to Bolivia," Maduro said at a conference streamed by the national channel Venezolana de Television on Sunday.

Maduro added that he sent the government delegation to La Paz to resume the diplomatic mission in Bolivia following the attack on the Venezuelan embassy by plotters during the coup against former President of Bolivia Evo Morales last year.

Morales resigned in November 2019 after the Organization of American States found irregularities in a recount during the presidential elections held in October, in which he had been reelected.