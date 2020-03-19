Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has appealed to the World Health Organization (WHO) for assistance in combating the COVID-19 pandemic as the number of confirmed cases in the country approaches 40

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has appealed to the World Health Organization (WHO) for assistance in combating the COVID-19 pandemic as the number of confirmed cases in the country approaches 40.

"We need support in two main areas. The first technical, scientific and medical consultations at the highest level to evaluate and monitor the implementation of the [mitigation] plan, as well as recommendations for additional measures. Secondly, we need support in accessing diagnostic tools," the president said in a telephone conversation with WHO Secretary General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus published on Twitter.

The president added that US sanctions are impeding Venezuela's ability to import much needed medical supplies.

Earlier in the week, Maduro requested a $5 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund to aid in tackling coronavirus in the cash-strapped country.

Neighboring Brazil and Colombia earlier closed borders with Venezuela despite both having a higher number of confirmed cases.