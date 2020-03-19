UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela's Maduro Asks WHO For Aid To Fight COVID-19 Amid Sanction Pressure

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 12:03 PM

Venezuela's Maduro Asks WHO for Aid to Fight COVID-19 Amid Sanction Pressure

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has appealed to the World Health Organization (WHO) for assistance in combating the COVID-19 pandemic as the number of confirmed cases in the country approaches 40

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has appealed to the World Health Organization (WHO) for assistance in combating the COVID-19 pandemic as the number of confirmed cases in the country approaches 40.

"We need support in two main areas. The first technical, scientific and medical consultations at the highest level to evaluate and monitor the implementation of the [mitigation] plan, as well as recommendations for additional measures. Secondly, we need support in accessing diagnostic tools," the president said in a telephone conversation with WHO Secretary General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus published on Twitter.

The president added that US sanctions are impeding Venezuela's ability to import much needed medical supplies.

Earlier in the week, Maduro requested a $5 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund to aid in tackling coronavirus in the cash-strapped country.

Neighboring Brazil and Colombia earlier closed borders with Venezuela despite both having a higher number of confirmed cases.

Related Topics

Loan World Import Twitter Brazil Colombia Venezuela From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Martyred Lieutenant Agha Muqaddas laid to rest

2 minutes ago

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Govt establishes 'Corona Co ..

4 minutes ago

S. Korea to extend antidumping duty on Japanese st ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus pandemic could destroy up to 25 millio ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan’s Coronavirus tally reaches to 301 case ..

18 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Patients in Uzbekistan Reaches ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.