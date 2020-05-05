UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela's Maduro Calls Boat Incursion Assassination Plot

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 02:10 AM

Venezuela's Maduro Calls Boat Incursion Assassination Plot

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said that Sunday's boat incursion from Colombia was organized with the help of the United States in an attempt to murder him.

The government of the South American nation said it had captured Colombian mercenaries and an agent of the US anti-drug authority after they tried to invade the northern state of La Guaira on speed boats on Sunday morning.

"The main goal was to kill the president of Venezuela. It was a terrorist attack during a pandemic," Maduro said in a video statement on Monday.

The president said his administration had evidence that the arrested militants had been trained in neighboring Colombia in an operation funded jointly by Colombia and the United States. Colombia has denied its involvement in the attack.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Terrorist Militants Guaira United States Colombia Venezuela Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s overall real GDP estimated to have grow ..

4 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank hosts its 4th Board of Directors ..

50 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Guinea review glob ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, German Chancellor review global ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches ‘Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

UAE underscores commitment to fight against COVID- ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.