BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said that Sunday's boat incursion from Colombia was organized with the help of the United States in an attempt to murder him.

The government of the South American nation said it had captured Colombian mercenaries and an agent of the US anti-drug authority after they tried to invade the northern state of La Guaira on speed boats on Sunday morning.

"The main goal was to kill the president of Venezuela. It was a terrorist attack during a pandemic," Maduro said in a video statement on Monday.

The president said his administration had evidence that the arrested militants had been trained in neighboring Colombia in an operation funded jointly by Colombia and the United States. Colombia has denied its involvement in the attack.