(@imziishan)

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived on Thursday in Baku, Azerbaijan, which will host the 18th Non-Aligned Movement Summit, the Communications Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived on Thursday in Baku, Azerbaijan, which will host the 18th Non-Aligned Movement Summit, the Communications Ministry said.

"Nicolas Maduro arrived on Thursday morning at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku...

to attend the 18th summit of non-aligned nations," it said in a statement.

The movement is made up of 120 countries that are not part of any power bloc. Venezuela holds the rotating presidency and will pass it to Azerbaijan at the two-day summit, which begins Friday. It is expected to receive delegations from 158 countries.