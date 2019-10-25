Venezuela's Maduro Comes To Baku For Non-Aligned Nations' Summit
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived on Thursday in Baku, Azerbaijan, which will host the 18th Non-Aligned Movement Summit, the Communications Ministry said
"Nicolas Maduro arrived on Thursday morning at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku...
to attend the 18th summit of non-aligned nations," it said in a statement.
The movement is made up of 120 countries that are not part of any power bloc. Venezuela holds the rotating presidency and will pass it to Azerbaijan at the two-day summit, which begins Friday. It is expected to receive delegations from 158 countries.