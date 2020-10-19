Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday congratulated Luis Arce Catacora, the candidate of the Movement for Socialism (MAS) party, on winning the presidential election in Bolivia according to exit polls

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday congratulated Luis Arce Catacora, the candidate of the Movement for Socialism (MAS) party, on winning the presidential election in Bolivia according to exit polls.

Bolivian Interim President Jeanine Anez acknowledged Arce's victory in the first round and congratulated him, after exit polls suggested he was winning over 50 percent of the vote. Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Tribunal was still tallying up only 6.14 percent of all ballots, with ex-President Carlos Mesa leading with nearly 44 percent.

"Great Victory! The united and conscious Bolivian people defeated with their votes the coup against our brother Evo. Congratulations to elected President Luis Arce, to Vice President David Choquehuanca and to our Southern Indian Chief Evo Morales," Maduro said on his Tweeter account.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza also welcomed the results of exit poll and emphasized that it was "a triumph of democracy" over the 2019 coup that saw former President Evo Morales ousted from power.�