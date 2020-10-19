UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela's Maduro Congratulates Arce On Winning Bolivia's Presidential Election Race

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 05:29 PM

Venezuela's Maduro Congratulates Arce on Winning Bolivia's Presidential Election Race

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday congratulated Luis Arce Catacora, the candidate of the Movement for Socialism (MAS) party, on winning the presidential election in Bolivia according to exit polls

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday congratulated Luis Arce Catacora, the candidate of the Movement for Socialism (MAS) party, on winning the presidential election in Bolivia according to exit polls.

Bolivian Interim President Jeanine Anez acknowledged Arce's victory in the first round and congratulated him, after exit polls suggested he was winning over 50 percent of the vote. Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Tribunal was still tallying up only 6.14 percent of all ballots, with ex-President Carlos Mesa leading with nearly 44 percent.

"Great Victory! The united and conscious Bolivian people defeated with their votes the coup against our brother Evo. Congratulations to elected President Luis Arce, to Vice President David Choquehuanca and to our Southern Indian Chief Evo Morales," Maduro said on his Tweeter account.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza also welcomed the results of exit poll and emphasized that it was "a triumph of democracy" over the 2019 coup that saw former President Evo Morales ousted from power.�

Related Topics

Election India Democracy Vote David Mesa Bolivia 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Neither IGP Singh was abducted nor was he forced t ..

14 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces Arts for Health and Wel ..

16 minutes ago

UPDATE - Slovenian Government Declares COVID-19 Na ..

2 minutes ago

Connected expressway with Motorway from lower side ..

2 minutes ago

PDWP approves 5 development schemes worth Rs 3229. ..

2 minutes ago

Vietnamese Rescuers Recover Bodies of All 22 Soldi ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.