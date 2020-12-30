UrduPoint.com
Venezuela's Maduro Expresses Gratitude To Russia's Putin After Sputnik V Deal Reached

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 01:50 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has expressed his gratitude to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, after Moscow and Caracas came to a purchase agreement for 10 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19.

"After several months of serious and committed work with our Russian brothers, we signed an agreement today for the purchase of the first 10 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine. I thank President Putin for this important step in beginning Venezuela's mass vaccination," Maduro wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez announced that representatives from Moscow and Caracas had signed a contract for 10 million doses of Sputnik V, the vaccine against COVID-19 produced jointly by the Gamaleya research institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

Venezuela began conducting phase three clinical trials of Sputnik V back in mid-October, and several high-profile officials, including Maduro's son, Nicolas Maduro Guerra, have received the vaccine.

President Maduro has previously said that Venezuela's mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19 is likely to begin this coming April.

According to the South American country's health ministry, 320 new positive tests for COVID-19 were registered on Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, 112,636 cases of the coronavirus disease have been confirmed in Venezuela.

