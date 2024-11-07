(@FahadShabbir)

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday hailed a new beginning in relations with the United States after the election of Donald Trump, despite his first term seeing a break in diplomatic ties between the nations.

"In his first administration, president Donald Trump did not go well for us. This is a new beginning that we trust will be a win-win and go well for the United States and go well for Venezuela," Maduro said in a television broadcast.

His government earlier congratulated Trump on his victory in Tuesday's US presidential election, promising a willingness to establish "good relations."

Caracas broke off relations with Washington in 2019 after it recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's acting president.

The United States and dozens of other countries took the decision following elections the previous year in which Maduro was proclaimed the winner, despite widespread accusations of fraud.

Trump led international efforts to try force Maduro from power during his first term by imposing sweeping sanctions on Venezuela's key oil sector.

The measures were later softened by President Joe Biden.

Biden's administration refused, however, to recognize Maduro's claim to have won a third term in July 2024 elections, which were again marked by allegations of fraud.

Washington said it considered opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who went into exile in Spain after being threatened with arrest, the rightful winner.

Gonzalez Urrutia and opposition party leader Maria Corina Machado have both also congratulated Trump on his election victory.