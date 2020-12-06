(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has met with observers, including a Russian delegation, who have arrived in the country to monitor the upcoming parliamentary election.

According to a video released on Maduro's Twitter account, the Venezuelan leader met with observer delegations from Russia, Iran and Turkey on Saturday.

Maduro also held a meeting with Bolivia's former president Evo Morales on Saturday. Morales is heading the Bolivian observer delegation to Venezuela.

Earlier on Saturday, Russia's embassy in Caracas told Sputnik that a high-level Russian delegation had arrived in the Venezuelan capital for an observing mission.

The Venezuelan National Assembly election is scheduled for Sunday. The opposition bloc of Juan Guaido, a failed coup leader, has refused to participate in the vote.

In January 2019, Venezuela plunged into a political crisis when the then-head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, Juan Guaidoб proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust reelected President Maduro from power. The United States and most Western countries endorsed Guaido and slapped crippling sanctions on Venezuela. Russia, China, Turkey and several other nations have been supporting Maduro.