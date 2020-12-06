UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela's Maduro Meets With Observer Delegations Ahead Of National Assembly Vote

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 08:00 AM

Venezuela's Maduro Meets With Observer Delegations Ahead of National Assembly Vote

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has met with observers, including a Russian delegation, who have arrived in the country to monitor the upcoming parliamentary election.

According to a video released on Maduro's Twitter account, the Venezuelan leader met with observer delegations from Russia, Iran and Turkey on Saturday.

Maduro also held a meeting with Bolivia's former president Evo Morales on Saturday. Morales is heading the Bolivian observer delegation to Venezuela.

Earlier on Saturday, Russia's embassy in Caracas told Sputnik that a high-level Russian delegation had arrived in the Venezuelan capital for an observing mission.

The Venezuelan National Assembly election is scheduled for Sunday. The opposition bloc of Juan Guaido, a failed coup leader, has refused to participate in the vote.

In January 2019, Venezuela plunged into a political crisis when the then-head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, Juan Guaidoб proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust reelected President Maduro from power. The United States and most Western countries endorsed Guaido and slapped crippling sanctions on Venezuela. Russia, China, Turkey and several other nations have been supporting Maduro.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Iran Russia Turkey China Vote Twitter Caracas Bolivia United States Venezuela January Sunday 2019 From Opposition

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, S. Korean FM review consolidat ..

8 hours ago

Etisalat key regional, international player in 5G: ..

8 hours ago

UN chief welcomes Kuwait's efforts in building bri ..

7 hours ago

Irish Prime Minister Welcomes Resumption of Post-B ..

8 hours ago

English Championship game overshadowed by booing a ..

8 hours ago

MotoGP ace Marquez to stay in hospital after third ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.