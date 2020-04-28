(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro on Monday named Asdrubal Chavez interim president of the state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA).

The announcement was published in the government's official gazette, the copy of which was shared by the Industry Department on Twitter.

Asdrubal Chavez, a cousin of Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez, will preside over the oil giant's board of directors.