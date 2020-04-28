UrduPoint.com
Venezuela's Maduro Names New President Of State Oil Giant PDVSA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 02:00 AM

Venezuela's Maduro Names New President of State Oil Giant PDVSA

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro on Monday named Asdrubal Chavez interim president of the state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA).

The announcement was published in the government's official gazette, the copy of which was shared by the Industry Department on Twitter.

Asdrubal Chavez, a cousin of Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez, will preside over the oil giant's board of directors.

