Venezuela's Maduro Receives Shot Of Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 09:42 PM
BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores on Saturday received the first dose of Sputnik V, the Russian coronavirus vaccine, according to a broadcast on his Twitter account.
"As I promised to the people, I keep my promise ... My first dose, I got vaccinated," Maduro said.