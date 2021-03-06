Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores on Saturday received the first dose of Sputnik V, the Russian coronavirus vaccine, according to a broadcast on his Twitter account

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores on Saturday received the first dose of Sputnik V, the Russian coronavirus vaccine, according to a broadcast on his Twitter account.

"As I promised to the people, I keep my promise ... My first dose, I got vaccinated," Maduro said.