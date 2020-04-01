WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Eliot Engel rejected a Trump administration offer to begin lifting sanctions against Venezuela because the plan breaks no new ground and maintains a US drug trafficking indictment against President Nicolas Maduro who would be forced to give up power, according to a Committee press release on Tuesday.

"[The] announcement today shows that President [Donald] Trump has no strategy in place to get to a post-Maduro Venezuela," Engel said. "Essentially, Maduro regime officials are being told on one hand that nothing they do will stop the US DOJ [Department of Justice] from pressing charges against them while on the other hand, they are being asked to agree to a transition government for unrelated sanctions relief."

Earlier on Tuesday, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said the United States would lift economic sanctions against Venezuela if Maduro first formed a transitional unity government with self-declared President Juan Guaido. Maduro would then be forced to turn power over to a five-member executive council ostensibly formed by supporters of the rival "presidents" but with Guaido-supporters given a veto over the selection of all council members.

"The people of Venezuela cannot afford such a ham-handed approach. It's time to get serious about our Venezuela policy. And while we're at it, President Trump, how about we provide TPS," Engel said.

TPS, or temporary protected status, would allow Venezuelan refugees who fled to the United States to remain in the country with authorization to work - something the Trump administration has refused to consider.

Last week, the US Justice Department indicted Maduro and several members of his inner circle on drug trafficking charges and offered a $15 million reward for information leading to the Maduro's arrest, extradition to the United States and conviction in an US court.

The latest plan would allow Guaido to run for president, whom Washington believes would most likely win, but not Maduro, according to US officials.

Maduro survived an attempted US backed coup attempt in 2019 because he retained support from the nation's security forces, as well as Cuban troops stationed in Venezuela to support his government, US officials have said.