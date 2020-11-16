BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says he hopes to come on a visit to Russia in the near future.

"Thank you Russia for receiving the vice president [Delcy Rodriguez] with open arms ...

I hope that in the coming days I will go to Moscow ... to see our brother [Russian President] Vladimir Putin," Maduro said on Sunday, as broadcast on Twitter.

Rodriguez said on Friday that Putin and Maduro were going to meet in December.

"The format of the meeting will be determined later," Rodriguez said during her visit to Moscow.