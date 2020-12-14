Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 is so far the safest in the world, adding that his country could expect mass vaccination in April 2021

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 is so far the safest in the world, adding that his country could expect mass vaccination in April 2021.

"The safest vaccine in the world so far is Sputnik V, that brings together the Russian experience. Russia is the heir to the 70 year experience of the Soviet Union, of medicine and especially vaccine creation that have cured the planet of serious diseases," the president said during his speech on Sunday.

Maduro explained that, according to the Sputnik V developers, the Russian vaccine gives the immunity of two years compared with others which are effective for about four months.

The president emphasized that with Russian and Chinese support, Venezuela expects to have access to safe vaccines against COVID-19 for mass vaccination in April, 2021.

On Saturday, the president's son, Nicolas Maduro Guerra, received the first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine as part of the phase three trials of the Russian vaccine.

There are 2,000 participants in clinical trials in Venezuela, which is the first country in Latin America to receive the Sputnik V vaccine.