Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was sworn in for a third term Friday in a ceremony decried as illegitimate by the opposition and internationally, with Washington offering a $25 million reward for his arrest.

A defiant Maduro, 62, adorned with an oversized yellow-blue-and-red sash shrugged off the outcry over his unproven claim to have won another six-year term, saying that his investiture was a "great victory for Venezuelan democracy."

Washington and London promptly issued a bevy of sanctions on Maduro's regime to punish Venezuela's leader since 2013 for staging what the opposition called a "coup."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken slammed the inauguration as "illegitimate" in remarks echoed by the European Union.

In a sign of Maduro's isolation, only two prominent regional leaders -- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and elderly Nicaraguan ex-guerrilla Daniel Ortega -- attended his inauguration, while Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his congratulations.

Traditional left-wing allies, including Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva pointedly stayed away from the ceremony, which sparked protests across Venezuela a day earlier.

The opposition says its tally of results from the July vote showed a clear victory for its candidate, 75-year-old Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who went into exile in Spain in September.

- 'Has Edmundo arrived?' -

The United States, which has recognized Gonzalez Urrutia as president-elect, increased to $25 million a reward for information leading to the arrest of Maduro or Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, and added a new $15 million reward for Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez.

All three rewards relate to US narco-trafficking charges dating to 2020, two years after Maduro's first re-election in a vote also tainted by fraud allegations.

His third term could see him remain in office until 2033, four years more than his mentor, the late socialist firebrand Hugo Chavez.

Maduro was in a jovial mood after taking the oath of office before parliament and receiving the presidential sash.

He even joked about Gonzalez Urrutia's vow to return home on Friday and be sworn in in his stead.

"Has Edmundo arrived?" Maduro asked in mock surprise after a noise during the inauguration.