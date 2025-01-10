Venezuela's Maduro To Take Presidential Oath Despite Domestic, Global Outcry
Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2025 | 02:40 PM
Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in office since 2013, is due to take the oath of office for a third term Friday despite a global outcry that brought thousands out in protest on the ceremony's eve.
Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who came out of hiding to lead a demonstration in Caracas Thursday, was briefly detained after the rally according to her team -- reigniting international condemnation of Maduro's alleged vote steal and cowing of critics.
The government denied arresting her.
US President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday branded Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia -- the man who took her place on the ballot and is widely accepted to have beaten Maduro in elections on July 28 -- as "freedom fighters."
They "should not be harmed, and MUST stay SAFE and ALIVE," he wrote on his Truth Social network.
During his first term in office, Trump had tightened punitive measures against the Maduro regime for anti-democratic actions.
The sanctions were partly lifted, then reimposed, by his successor Joe Biden and may well be hardened in Trump's next term.
Colombia, whose leftist President Gustavo Petro is historically an ally of Maduro, also condemned the "systematic harassment" of Machado, 57.
Ecuador denounced what it called the Maduro "dictatorship," while Spain expressed "total condemnation" of Machado's detention, albeit brief.
Machado's team reported on X that she had been "violently intercepted" as she was leaving Thursday's protest, and claimed shots had been fired in the vicinity of her motorcycle convoy.
She was then detained and forced to record a number of videos before being let go, it said.
Machado earlier made a defiant speech to thousands of supporters in central Caracas, sending a message to the government that: "We are not afraid."
There was also a protest in Paris attended by Machado's daughter Ana Corina Sosa and dozens of supporters.
Recent Stories
PIA flight takes off for Paris with 323 passengers after four years’ long hiat ..
ZHO’s Al Qou’a Dairy Products Plant produces 276,420 kilograms of labneh
Ahmed bin Saeed attends EAU’s 34th graduation ceremony
UAE dispatches 700 tonnes of food supplies to victims of floods in Somalia
Yas Dhows Sailing Race kicks off Saturday with 300 sailors
Saudi govt issues new travel guidelines for passengers
TRENDS organises First Annual Forum for 2025
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Chairman and Vice Chairman of UAE ..
‘Liwa Sports Club’ prepares for Guinness World Records entry
Inzamam, Misbah, Mushtaq Mohammad and Saeed Anwar named in PCB Hall of Fame for ..
Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises to 10
EAD issues resolution on assessment, management of risks resulting from soil con ..
More Stories From World
-
Venezuela's Maduro to take presidential oath despite domestic, global outcry5 minutes ago
-
'Apocalyptic': ghastly remains of Malibu come into focus15 minutes ago
-
UN chief offers condolences amid devastating wildfires in California25 minutes ago
-
South Korea's presidential security chief resigns35 minutes ago
-
Ubisoft shares sink after 'Assassin's Creed' delay35 minutes ago
-
Zuckerberg's censorship claim 'false': International Fact-Checking Network45 minutes ago
-
Djokovic claims he was 'poisoned' before 2022 Australian Open deportation55 minutes ago
-
Children now freezing to death in war-shattered Gaza: UN1 hour ago
-
US Supreme Court to hear TikTok ban case1 hour ago
-
Maria Corina Machado: the face and fire of Venezuela's opposition2 hours ago
-
Rangers held by Dundee as title hopes fade2 hours ago
-
Saudi govt issues new travel guidelines for passengers2 hours ago