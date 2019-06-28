UrduPoint.com
Venezuela's Maduro Vows To Continue Norway Crisis Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 second ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 11:20 AM

Venezuela's Maduro Vows to Continue Norway Crisis Talks

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has promised to continue talks on how to stabilize the South American country that were first held in Norway in May.

"The dialogue will continue and we will make progress on the path toward a verifiable and enforceable peace deal for Venezuela," he said, adding fairness should be preserved.

The Norwegian government said progress had been made at the negotiations between stakeholders in Oslo. They reportedly included government officials and people loyal to opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Maduro said his information minister, Jorge Rodriguez, would soon update the public on the Oslo talks, which seek to end the crisis in Venezuela. It escalated when Guaido declared himself president in January and was backed by the United States and its allies. Maduro enjoys the support of Russia, China and other countries.

