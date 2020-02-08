UrduPoint.com
Venezuela's Maduro Vows To Keep National Dialogue Roundtable Inclusive - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 01:10 AM

Venezuela's Maduro Vows to Keep National Dialogue Roundtable Inclusive - Lavrov

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has promised that the National Roundtable for Peaceful Dialogue, a forum that brings together government officials and moderate opposition, will stay open to all parts of society, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with the president on Friday.

"It is of particular importance that President Maduro and other people we talked with have reassured us that this national dialogue is open to participation by all other representatives of Venezuelan society," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez in Caracas.

