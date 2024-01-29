Venezuela's 'Maduro Will Not Choose' His Poll Rival: Banned Contender
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2024 | 11:39 PM
Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who has been disqualified from running in this year's election, vowed Monday that President Nicolas Maduro would not get to choose his rival in the race
Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who has been disqualified from running in this year's election, vowed Monday that President Nicolas Maduro would not get to choose his rival in the race.
"Nicolas Maduro will not choose the candidate of the people, because the people have already chosen their candidate, period," Machado told her supporters.
Venezuela's Supreme Court, which is loyal to Maduro, on Friday upheld a 15-year ban on Machado from holding public office, and also confirmed the ineligibility of a possible opposition stand-in -- two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles.
Machado described the ruling as "grotesque" and showed no sign she would bow out of the race.
"We are going to win and they must prepare to lose," said Machado, who swept to victory in an opposition Primary in October. Last year, Maduro's government and the opposition reached a deal in Barbados to hold a free and fair vote in 2024 with international observers present.
That agreement saw the United States ease sanctions against Venezuela, allowing US-based Chevron to resume limited oil extraction and leading the way to a prisoner swap.
Washington on Saturday warned that it could restore sanctions on Venezuela in response to the Supreme Court decision. The SC said Machado would remain disqualified "for being involved... in the corruption plot orchestrated" by opposition leader Juan Guaido.
Guaido, now in exile, was recognized by dozens of countries as the legitimate winner of elections in 2018 that saw Maduro inaugurated for a second successive term despite widespread fraud claims.
Maduro has not confirmed that he will seek a third term, but is widely expected to do so.
Last week, Maduro said the Barbados agreement was "mortally wounded" after government authorities claimed to have foiled numerous plots to assassinate him.
pgf-jt/fb/st
