Venezuela's Miranda State Begins Exporting Flowers To Russia - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Venezuela's northern Miranda state has started exporting flowers to Russia in a bid to explore new markets, the state's governor Hector Rodriguez Castro, who participated in Moscow's international Flowers-Expo exhibition, told Sputnik.

"We started exporting flowers from Miranda to Russia. The Russian market is one of the largest in the world, but Miranda producers did not know it," the governor said, adding that the state mainly focused on deliveries to North America and Europe.

Rodriguez also said that he was considering the possibility of switching to rubles for the export transactions.

"We met with Russian financial institutions responsible for finance issues in order to carry out economic transactions in rubles and not depend on the US Dollar," the governor said.

In early June, Venezuelan Vice President and Minister of Industries and National Production Tareck El Aissami told Sputnik that Caracas had created a system to settle payments with Moscow in Russian Currency due to sanctions by the United States that prevent the Bolivarian Republic from paying in US Dollars.

The governor of Miranda is one of the key figures on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's team. Maduro entrusted him, along with the foreign minister and the minister of communications and information, to conduct negotiations with the opposition.

