MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Venezuela's new anti-blockade law is intended to protect investors against foreign sanctions, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Friday.

Heading a delegation of Venezuelan officials and trade representatives to Moscow, Rodriguez explained how the law adopted earlier this month will look to motivate foreign investors.

"This is a constitutional law; it affirms unacceptable the forced unilateral sanctions against Venezuela that have extraterritorial effect. This law stresses our right for sovereignty and is aimed at protecting the people of Venezuela on one hand and on the other - it is aimed at protecting investors, our partners who believe in our country and know what a huge economic potential Venezuela has in various sectors, in oil and gas sectors in particular," Rodriguez said in the Venezuelan embassy in Moscow.

Rodriguez went on to detail specific provisions in the law that look to attract Russia's mining firms with guarantees against additional US sanctions.

"This law also proposed special measures for mining sector - diamonds, coal, gold, steel exploration. This includes legal security measures, guarantees, investment protection of our Russian partners, and our investment partners worldwide. They get special contract protection, information protection. This law outlines investment personality protection principle, so that they are not subject to persecution or blackmail from the US or western governments. This law will give special guarantees for investors property and safety that guarantees good investment development," she said at the news conference.

Venezuela has been in a deep economic crisis for years, exacerbated by US sanctions made to deter countries from doing business with Caracas and a freeze on the country's assets in Europe.