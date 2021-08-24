BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The new foreign minister of Venezuela, Felix Plasencia, said he discussed with Russian Ambassador to Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov the strengthening of relations between the countries.

"We held our first meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov, with whom we discussed the main topics of the bilateral cooperation agenda... Russia and Venezuela will continue to strengthen strategic ties in all areas," Plasencia wrote on Twitter.

The new minister was appointed a few days ago as part of a government reshuffle in connection with the upcoming regional and local elections.