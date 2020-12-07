UrduPoint.com
Venezuela's New Parliament To Strengthen Country's Sovereignty, Economy - Candidate Romero

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 10:10 AM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The new Venezuelan National Assembly will be called upon, first of all, to strengthen the sovereignty and economy of the country - to restore what was lost by the previous parliament, Inder Romero, the candidate from the Somos Venezuela party, which is part of the pro-government Patriotic Coalition, told Sputnik.

"In the new National Assembly, we will be able to strengthen Nicolas Maduro's anti-blockade law. The first task of the new assembly will be to restore what was lost earlier and strengthen positions in the struggle for our sovereignty," Romero said.

"At the same time, effective mechanisms are needed, since our economy has been heavily attacked and we are under blockade. There are two main areas: sovereignty and economics," he said.

Romero said the opposition had fewer chances to win these elections than before, since the part of the population that had not supported the government earlier was now disappointed with the opposition's actions.

