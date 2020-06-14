MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has refused to recognize the new composition of the country's National Electoral Council (CNE) appointed by the Supreme Tribunal of Justice (TSJ) without the participation of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, he said in a statement on Sunday.

On Friday, the TSJ appointed reshuffled the court's leadership and appointed Indira Alfonzo as its head, claiming that the CNE's refusal to put forward Names of its own candidates was unconstitutional and disrespectful.

"Our position has been clear since 2018, we do not participate in farce and we do not recognize an illegitimate electoral council," the statement read.

Alfonzo took the oath immediately after the court announced her appointment.

The political situation in Venezuela derailed in January 2019 when Guaido proclaimed himself interim president, gathering a short-lived public protest. The United States and several other countries have sided with Guaido, while Russia and China, among other nations, have stood by legitimacy of the incumbent president, Nicholas Maduro.