MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said national oil and gas corporation PDVSA's portfolio of investment proposals exceeded $25 billion.

"Investment proposals today exceed $25 billion.

In oil production and refining, petrochemicals and much more," Maduro said at a meeting with representatives of the PDVSA employees' council.

He said the US sanctions against the oil industry in Venezuela were aimed at destroying the company deeply integrated into the global economy.