UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela's PDVSA Investment Portfolio Exceeds $25 Billion - Maduro

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 08:50 AM

Venezuela's PDVSA Investment Portfolio Exceeds $25 Billion - Maduro

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said national oil and gas corporation PDVSA's portfolio of investment proposals exceeded $25 billion.

"Investment proposals today exceed $25 billion.

In oil production and refining, petrochemicals and much more," Maduro said at a meeting with representatives of the PDVSA employees' council.

He said the US sanctions against the oil industry in Venezuela were aimed at destroying the company deeply integrated into the global economy.

Related Topics

Company Oil Venezuela Gas Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives female permanent deleg ..

8 hours ago

Chairman Senate for enhancing parliamentary cooper ..

9 hours ago

Quaid-e-Azam University among top Pakistani varsit ..

9 hours ago

UAE's Nuclear Energy Push Will Not Lead to Develop ..

9 hours ago

Seoul Court Extends Jail Term for Ex-President Lee ..

9 hours ago

Mandatory replacement of tula with grams in UAE pe ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.